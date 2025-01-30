Chilliwack council calls for equal approach to shelter beds across B.C.

Chilliwack council is putting some pressure on the province to create shelter beds in an “equitable manner” between all B.C. communities.
Despite local shelters being at full capacity, Chilliwack’s mayor says people continue to be sent to the community to seek help.
“I need to protect my service providers. They’re overwhelmed. They’re overworked, with some hospitals to the west of us sending folks out here that have complex care needs,” said Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove.
“We’re not set up to take care of these folks. They should be a in their own community, being looked after or in their own local hospitals… Chilliwack is full. We are full to the brim. We cannot accept any more folks here.”
The Ministry of Health declined to comment and directed our questions to Fraser Health.
According to the local health authority, patients have the final say on where they decide to go when they are healthy enough to leave any hospital.
“In situations where a person does not have a home or their usual support network cannot provide housing, we work with the discharged patient to answer questions and provide information about appropriate resources based on their situation,” wrote Fraser Health in statement to Global News.
“Discharging a patient to a community shelter only occurs when the patient’s specific housing needs can be met, appropriate supports are in place, the patient is medically stable and both shelter staff and the patient have agreed to the transition plan.”
In a staff memo, council members learned that Chilliwack currently has the highest number of shelter beds per capita out of all Lower Mainland Cities.
According to Metro Vancouver’s 2023 Housing Data Book, Chilliwack has 2.69 shelter beds per 1,000 population.
While numbers range from zero to 1.61 beds per 1,000 population in other Lower Mainland communities, with the exception of Vancouver.
“The numbers were a surprise. The percentage numbers were a surprise,” said Popove.
“As a council we’re really surprised that at the amount of work that we’ve done, we have carried a big load out here in Chilliwack. We’ve done a good job, but at this point were full again. We’re full. We can’t take any more and we just need other communities to step up to the plate.”
But according to the province, other communities have stepped up to the plate.
“I’m sympathetic to any community that brings in housing for vulnerable people when they don’t see others doing it,” said B.C.’s Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon.
“In this case, Abbotsford is stepping up. We’ve got Surrey stepping up, and if other communities step up, that will make our jobs easier. We have money available. We just need more partners to agree to have housing again.”
Chilliwack council has reached out to the provincial government and local health authority to share their concerns, as well as to continue to advocate for expanded access to detox beds, sobering beds, and stabilizing beds in communities across B.C.
