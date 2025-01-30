Menu

Politics

Jaime Battiste drops out of Liberal leadership race, backs Mark Carney

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2025 6:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Liberal Leadership race heats up'
Liberal Leadership race heats up
WATCH: Liberal Leadership race heats up
Nova Scotia Liberal MP Jaime Battiste says he is dropping out of the Liberal party leadership race and backing former central banker Mark Carney.

The MP for Sydney—Victoria made the announcement in a statement sent out late Thursday by his campaign.

Battiste was the only Indigenous candidate in the running and sought to put First Nations issues on the agenda during the contest.

He says the best way for him to advance the issues he cares about — reconciliation, the environment and affordability — is by supporting Carney’s leadership bid.

Five candidates remain in the race, including Liberal MPs Chrystia Freeland and Karina Gould, and former MPs Frank Baylis and Ruby Dhalla.

Liberals choose their next leader on March 9.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

