Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Border fence erected along stretch of Canada-U.S. border now taken down

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 30, 2025 3:41 pm
1 min read
Fence erected along Canada-U.S. border by City of Delta
PREVIOUS: The City of Delta has sparked a major controversy after putting up a fence along part of the Canada-U.S. border. Jennifer Palma reports – Jan 22, 2025
A border fence that was erected along a small stretch of the Canada-U.S. border last week has now been taken down.

The chain link fence was along the western side of Point Roberts on the Canadian side of the border.

Delta Coun. Daniel Boisvert said in an email update that he never supported what the fence represented.

“Specifically, I felt that this type of fence, barrier, wall (whatever you want to call it) did not symbolize the trust that our two countries have shared for decades,” he said.

The City of Delta said it put up the fence after a Tsawwassen senior died when he went for a walk and it was later realized that he had crossed into Point Roberts.

While Boisvert was going to bring a motion before the council on Feb. 3 to have the fence removed, staff at the City of Delta decided to remove the fence immediately.

“Delta staff have assured me that a process has been added to our procedures, at the city, to ensure that this does not happen in the future,” Boisvert said.

“I would also like to add that I am grateful to our U.S. neighbors for the trust and friendship we have enjoyed for decades.  May that never stop.”

Immigration lawyer Len Saunders told Global News last week that the Treaty of Ghent from the 1800s, states that no impediments can be within 10 feet or 3.05 metres of the Canada-U.S. border.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

