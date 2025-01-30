Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith pitching joint Canada-U.S. NORAD military base in Arctic

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2025 3:02 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks in Edmonton on July 25, 2024. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks in Edmonton on July 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is calling for a joint Canada-U.S. NORAD base in northern Canada to bolster Arctic security.

Smith says she pitched the idea at a recent meeting with fellow premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

She says the base could be similar to the Canadian NORAD Region headquarters in Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Canada details new ‘Arctic Foreign Policy’ in effort to bolster northern presence, security'
Canada details new ‘Arctic Foreign Policy’ in effort to bolster northern presence, security
Story continues below advertisement

Smith has been urging more collaboration with the U.S., as President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods starting Saturday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Trump has said Canada is allowing the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants into the U.S.

Trending Now

Smith has also called for Ottawa to appoint a border czar to work with the U.S. on securing the shared border.

Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith calls on Canada to name ‘border czar’ as tariffs loom'
Danielle Smith calls on Canada to name ‘border czar’ as tariffs loom
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices