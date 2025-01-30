Crosby to be Team Canada’s captain at 4 Nations Face-off, McDavid and Makar named alternates

See more sharing options

Sidney Crosby is back in a familiar spot — as Canada’s captain.

The Pittsburgh Penguins star was named to the role Thursday for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament set for next month in Montreal and Boston. The 37-year-old is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist.

Crosby wore the ‘C’ for Canada at the 2014 Games when the country secured its second consecutive podium-topping finish and again at the 2016 World Cup. He also scored a memorable overtime winner against the United States in the 2010 Olympic final in Vancouver.

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid and Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar will serve as Canada’s alternate captains at the 4 Nations.

Toronto Maple Leafs sniper Auston Matthews was named U.S. captain earlier Thursday. Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman was tabbed to lead Sweden, while Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov got the honours for Finland.

The 4 Nations, which marks the return of NHL players to high-profile international competition, represents the closest hockey has seen to a best-on-best men’s tournament since the 2016 World Cup.