Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Headline link
Politics

Alberta cabinet ministers to attend prayer breakfast event in Washington

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2025 12:59 pm
1 min read
FILE: Alberta Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange speaks to the media in Calgary on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE: Alberta Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange speaks to the media in Calgary on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
The Alberta government is sending a delegation to the U.S. National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and Mental Health and Addiction Minister Dan Williams, along with three staff , are scheduled to attend the event next Thursday.

The province says there will also be meetings with members of the U.S. Congress and energy and electricity leaders.

Premier Danielle Smith has been urging more co-operation with the U.S., as President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods.

Danielle Smith calls on Canada to name ‘border czar’ as tariffs loom
Trump has said he would impose the tariffs starting Saturday.

The delegation is set to return Feb. 8.

U.S. President Trump delivers remarks at the 67th National Prayer Breakfast
© 2025 The Canadian Press

