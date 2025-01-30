Alberta cabinet ministers to attend prayer breakfast event in Washington

See more sharing options

The Alberta government is sending a delegation to the U.S. National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and Mental Health and Addiction Minister Dan Williams, along with three staff , are scheduled to attend the event next Thursday.

The province says there will also be meetings with members of the U.S. Congress and energy and electricity leaders.

Premier Danielle Smith has been urging more co-operation with the U.S., as President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods.

Trump has said he would impose the tariffs starting Saturday.

The delegation is set to return Feb. 8.