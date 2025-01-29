Menu

Health

Calls to boost mental health support following Kelowna bridge police incident

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 29, 2025 9:15 pm
2 min read
Calls for B.C. to boost mental health support after Kelowna bridge incident
There are renewed calls for the province improve roadways and boost supports for people suffering with mental health issues after a man shut down the W.R. Bennet Bridge for more than 10 hours earlier this week. Sydney Morton has more.
Two mental health crises on the same day — one closed down Kelowna, B.C.’s W.R. Bennet Bridge and the other injured three RCMP officers.

Following the Jan. 27 incidents, B.C. Conservative MLA Elenore Sturko is making calls to change how the provincial government approaches mental health.

“It’s clear that the services that are available in the province currently are insufficient,” said Sturko.

Sturko, a former RCMP officer who spent 13 years with the force, says that  RCMP should not be handling mental health crises.

“The reality is that police are responding to something way down the stream, we need to look at the previous year, or even years leading up to a serious crisis or a big public safety incident and look at what the failures in the system of mental health and health care were,” said Sturko.

“[We need to] really address it before it becomes a crisis that police have to intervene.”
Kelowna bridge closed due to police incident

Kelowna RCMP say that the driver of the ice cream truck that blocked WR Bennet Bridge Monday for more than 10 hours was an individual in crisis and has not yet been charged.

“Though not injured, the suspect in this incident remains in hospital,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier

RCMP did not confirm if the suspect is being detained under the Mental Health Act. However, Sturko is calling for the province to provide adequate care for mental illness.

“We know that increasingly, mental health [and] anxiety issues that people are facing need to be taken incredibly seriously,” said Health Minister Josie Osborne.

“People need to have access to supports and need to feel welcomed to do that. That is why we have made so many investments into our mental health care system and really talking about mental health as health. It’s part and parcel of the whole health care system.”

Osborne refers to the call lines as well as Foundry which is several mental health centres throughout the province. In the fall of last year the province announced it would open highly-secure facilities for people under the Mental Health Act throughout B.C.

