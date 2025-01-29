Saskatchewan leaders count down the days until potential Trump tariff

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is less than 72 hours away from the potential 25 per cent tariffs being imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Provincial and territorial leaders held a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier today, and Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe said his message was broad dollar-for-dollar counter tariffs “aren’t on from Saskatchewan’s perspective.”

Moe told reporters in Regina ahead of the meeting that everything leaders say and do must be focused on “de-escalating the entire conversation around tariffs.”

He says he’d support a discussion around a targeted package of tariffs and it’s worth considering actions like those taken several years ago during a meat-labelling dispute with the U.S.

Moe also says export charges on farm machinery manufactured in Saskatchewan would have a short-term impact on the province’s industry but cost American farmers more.

“We should not be in any way escalating the conversation to broad-based, dollar-for-dollar tariffs,” Moe said Wednesday at the the Western Canada Economic Forum.

“Export tariffs … if we were to start exporting like potash or oil, if the federal government saw fit to (add tariffs), would rip this country apart.”

Instead, Moe said he favours targeted counter-tariffs and communication with the American public.

“We need to constantly be communicating about the impact, not only of a broad-based tariff from the U.S. but the impact of what potential counter-tariffs would be,” Moe said.

It’s a stance Opposition leader Carla Beck shares.

“We will continue to press this … the importance of making the case to American consumers,” Beck said.

While Moe and Beck voiced what the province needs to do, Economic Development Regina CEO Chris Lane spoke about the impacts tariffs would have on the capital city.

“We know that we would peel off about $175 million worth of business out of the Regina region almost immediately,” Lane said.

According to Lane, the long-term impacts on Regina are even worse.

“The more worrying part is that over time if those tariffs and those policies remain implemented is that companies that build their headquarters and production facilities in this part of the world start moving that into the U.S.”

While the tariffs are a real threat for the premier, Moe advocates for focusing on what is under the province’s control, like improving border security.

“Look for opportunities to satisfy maybe some of the concerns that our largest trading partner has.”

Saskatchewan trades roughly $30 billion each year down south.

— With files from the Canadian Press