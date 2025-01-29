Doctors warn about potential impact of obstetrician-gynecologist shortage in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The group representing Alberta doctors says a shortage of obstetrician-gynecologists in rural and urban areas could mean more babies are being born premature and could have ongoing health issues.

The Alberta Medical Association says expectant mothers can’t access services in towns and cities across the province because fewer doctors are specializing in the often overwhelming practice.

Dr. Cameron Sklar, the association’s head of obstetrics and gynecology, says some women have visited his office late in their third trimester with major medical conditions and have missed milestones like prenatal genetic screening.

He says delays in seeing a doctor add significant stress and put patients at an increased risk of developing health issues including cardiovascular disease.

Association president Dr. Shelley Duggan says it has been working with Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services to lessen the immense strain of the acute care system.

Alberta Health did not immediately answer a request for comment.