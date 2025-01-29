Shop owner bitten after 6 women try to rob family-run Ontario store: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a variety store owner was bitten after six women performed “distraction thefts” that targeted the store and the residential portion of the business.

Police said the suspects entered the store in Flamborough on Saturday night. Some of the women conversed with staff and made small purchases while the others attempted to grab and conceal various items from the store, police said.

A few of the suspects made their way into the residential portion of the business and entered closets and drawers, police said.

Investigators said once the owners realized they were being robbed they confronted the suspects and forced them to leave.

During the altercation, police said one of the suspects bit a store owner.

The suspects fled through the front door into a black SUV that was parked nearby. They are described as between 25 and 60 years old, female, and wearing dark winter clothing.

A surveillance photo was released as police believe there may be more victims.