Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shop owner bitten after 6 women try to rob family-run Ontario store: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 29, 2025 11:34 am
1 min read
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo. Hamilton police cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hamilton police say a variety store owner was bitten after six women performed “distraction thefts” that targeted the store and the residential portion of the business.

Police said the suspects entered the store in Flamborough on Saturday night. Some of the women conversed with staff and made small purchases while the others attempted to grab and conceal various items from the store, police said.

A few of the suspects made their way into the residential portion of the business and entered closets and drawers, police said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators said once the owners realized they were being robbed they confronted the suspects and forced them to leave.

During the altercation, police said one of the suspects bit a store owner.

The suspects fled through the front door into a black SUV that was parked nearby. They are described as between 25 and 60 years old, female, and wearing dark winter clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

A surveillance photo was released as police believe there may be more victims.

Trending Now

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices