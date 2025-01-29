Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Well-organized criminals’: Rash of cellphone thefts plaguing Quebec’s Igloofest

By Dan Spector & Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 29, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rash of cell phone thefts at Igloofest has police and organizers on high alert'
Rash of cell phone thefts at Igloofest has police and organizers on high alert
WATCH: Montreal's favourite winter party is warning people to watch their belongings. It has become a perfect target for a nefarious gang of thieves. Igloofest is well known for gathering thousands of snowsuit-wearing party-goers to dance the night away. But this year's celebration has been tainted as hundreds of festival-goers were targeted by thieves that continue to contact them. Global's Dan Spector reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hundreds of people have reported stolen phones during the first two weeks of Montreal’s annual Igloofest.

Toronto resident Mikaila Donald, 20, is one of thousands who flocked to the outdoor winter music festival, which takes place in the city’s Old Port.

Donald told Global News she noticed her cellphone was missing from her pocket after dancing in the crowd. She said she and her friends searched the dance floor, but had no luck finding it.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We went to the lost and found desk, and there was a line of people asking for their phones.”

Later that evening, she used her device’s Find My iPhone app and saw that it was already on the highway toward Kingston, Ontario.

According to festival organizers, more than 250 people have reported their phones stolen so far.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Festival organizers said that police are aware it’s a growing problem.

“There are some networks of well-organized criminals that go into big events and strike,” said Igloofest founder Nicolas Cournoyer.

A few days after Donald’s phone went missing, she said she received a text on her new phone from an unknown number with a suspicious link promising to tell her where her missing phone was. 

Watch the video above for the full story.

Sponsored content

AdChoices