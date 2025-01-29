‘Well-organized criminals’: Rash of cellphone thefts plaguing Quebec’s Igloofest

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people have reported stolen phones during the first two weeks of Montreal’s annual Igloofest.

Toronto resident Mikaila Donald, 20, is one of thousands who flocked to the outdoor winter music festival, which takes place in the city’s Old Port.

Donald told Global News she noticed her cellphone was missing from her pocket after dancing in the crowd. She said she and her friends searched the dance floor, but had no luck finding it.

“We went to the lost and found desk, and there was a line of people asking for their phones.”

Later that evening, she used her device’s Find My iPhone app and saw that it was already on the highway toward Kingston, Ontario.

According to festival organizers, more than 250 people have reported their phones stolen so far.

Festival organizers said that police are aware it’s a growing problem.

“There are some networks of well-organized criminals that go into big events and strike,” said Igloofest founder Nicolas Cournoyer.

A few days after Donald’s phone went missing, she said she received a text on her new phone from an unknown number with a suspicious link promising to tell her where her missing phone was.

Watch the video above for the full story.