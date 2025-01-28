Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz closing in on return

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Anthony Stolarz spent some of his downtime away from the rink.

The Maple Leafs goaltender — and massive sports fan — tuned into NFL games and watched the NBA’s Toronto Raptors when his teammates were out of town as he recovered from knee surgery.

Stolarz isn’t quite back following the December procedure that paused his standout start to the season. It shouldn’t, however, be long before he’s back in the spotlight.

The 31-year-old netminder practised with the Leafs on Tuesday and then spoke to reporters for the first time since getting hurt Dec. 12.

“Everything’s progressed well,” Stolarz said. “It’s just getting back into game shape.”

The Edison, N.J., product was off to a strong opening in his first season with Toronto after signing a two-year, US$5-million contract in free agency.

Stolarz, who won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in June as Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup, had a 9-5-2 record, 2.15 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and one shutout before undergoing surgery — there was no structural damage found — to deal with a loose piece of cartilage or bone in his knee.

The netminder was previously aware of the issue, but the object “moved” and needed to be addressed.

“One of those things you can’t control,” said Stolarz, who still leads the NHL in save percentage. “It is what it is … it’s up to me to get back up to par with where I was before.”

Crease partner Joseph Woll picked up the slack, along with help from rookie Dennis Hildeby and veteran Matt Murray, in his absence.

Woll went 7-3-0 with a .912 save percentage in his first 10 appearances after Stolarz went down, but has allowed three goals or more in five of his last six appearances — the 26-year-old was solid in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators — in going 3-3-0 with an .881 save percentage.

“Joe’s done a great job,” Leafs head coach Craig Berube said. “He’s given us a chance to win.”

And win Toronto (30-18-2) has so far in 2024-25, thanks in large part to the team’s structure and compete in front of its goaltenders.

“Makes my job a lot easier,” Stolarz said. “Make the saves and control the rebounds. When you have a team that’s dedicated to playing at both ends of the ice, it’s nice.

“Those stats come with it.”

Leafs winger Mitch Marner said Stolarz, largely an NHL journeyman before this season, has dealt with adversity throughout his career.

“Playing very, very well for us when he’s been in the net,” he said. “He’s been taking care of himself and wants to get back on the ice to help this team win games. It was good to see him out there for the full practice … brings a great vibe and mood.”

Stolarz said that while forwards and defencemen need to get their strength and conditioning back coming off an injury, goaltenders have extra layers of their craft that need to be honed.

“Timing, screens, traffic, just being able to read plays,” he said. “Trying to make the most of every rep I get.”

Stolarz doesn’t have a date circled for his return, but Berube would like to get him into a game before the NHL pauses for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament next month.

“He’s been very positive about everything,” said the coach. “He’s been in a good frame of mind with it all … he’s dealt with it and done what he has to do to get back.”

WALKING WOUNDED

The Leafs have dealt with plenty of injuries this season, including 15 games without captain and star centre Auston Matthews earlier in the schedule.

Veteran winger Max Pacioretty (upper-body) appears ready to return Wednesday after a three-game absence when Toronto hosts the Minnesota Wild.

Fellow forwards Matthew Knies (upper-body) and John Tavares (lower-body) are getting closer after skating on a separate sheet of ice Tuesday.

Berube said he thought Knies might join the main group at Tuesday’s practice, but added he expects both players to be on Toronto’s upcoming road trip through Edmonton, Calgary, Seattle and Vancouver.

OPEN SPOT

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo withdrew from the 4 Nations, which runs Feb. 12-20, because of an ailment.

That opens the door for another blueliner to get the call for Canada, with Toronto’s Chris Tanev — a right-handed, shutdown, shot-blocking machine — among the potential replacements.

“Whatever happens, happens,” said the 35-year-old. “Just focused on in here right now and setting ourselves up for the last five games before the break.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.