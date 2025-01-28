Portage la Prairie traffic stop leads to $28K cocaine bust: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were arrested after a traffic stop in Portage la Prairie turned up more than $28,000 worth of cocaine, along with other contraband, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police say when officers pulled over a vehicle on Tupper Street North on Jan. 22, two people got out and ran to a nearby home, where they were arrested. A third suspect was arrested inside the vehicle.

Police said they found and seized more than 280 grams of cocaine, along with cash and other drugs.

The three accused appeared in court Thursday, and while two were released with conditions, police said they breached those conditions the same day and were re-arrested.

RCMP continue to investigate.