Man dead after carbon monoxide leak in building south of Montreal

Police say a man in his 60s who was taken to hospital along with two police officers has died, after a carbon monoxide leak Monday afternoon south of Montreal.

Longueuil police say they were called to a large residential building on Lennon Street in Brossard at about 2:30 p.m.

Two officers suffered carbon monoxide poisoning providing aid to a man inside.

Police had said that man was in critical condition and officials feared for his life, and in an update posted on Facebook late Monday they confirmed he was dead.

The update says the two officers have been released from hospital.

A total of 75 people were evacuated from the building as a result of the leak and authorities have not yet said what caused it.

Police and firefighters are asking people to stay away from the area.