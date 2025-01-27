Saskatchewan may double down on coal-fired power

Send this page to someone via email

Appearing to follow Alberta’s lead, Saskatchewan is looking to rely more on coal-fired power plants to generate future electricity, despite federal climate goals.

While many oppose a return to conventional coal power, mining cities like Estevan stand to benefit from the move.

Conventional coal refers to coal-fired power generation without any carbon capture measures.

“Affordable, reliable power. That’s music to my ears,” says Estevan Mayor Tony Sernick.

Canada introduced federal regulations in 2013 requiring coal-fired power plants to meet strict performance standards, hoping to limit greenhouse gas and air pollutant emissions.

In 2016, Canada’s government declared its plans to phase out coal-fired power generation entirely by 2030.

While this moved the country towards achieving its emissions reduction goals, for cities like Estevan, built on mining, it risked everyone’s livelihood.

“[It] takes the wind out of your sails,” says Sernick, “That’s kind of why I got into, you know, just municipal politics was obviously town’s dying, ghost town, everybody’s moving away. Obviously we’re in an oil-based town as well, so that hasn’t been the best.”

In a post to X, formerly twitter, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe hinted at his intent to extend the life of coal-fired power plants while nuclear infrastructure is added.

Moe’s statement seemingly follows suit with Alberta, which lifted their coal-mining moratorium in the eastern Rocky Mountains just a week earlier.

Sernick says Premier Moe’s plan is welcome news to a city built almost entirely on mining booms.

“[In] a city of 11,000 like Estevan you probably have a thousand direct jobs with the coal mine itself and obviously it just spins off into probably every supply store in the town.”

Sernick says existing power regulations seem forced, creating a gap in supply which can’t be filled because newer infrastructure isn’t there yet.

“We were in a situation where we were shutting off what we had and not replacing it. Like we talked about everything about the future, but until something is actually there to replace it — as an example, coal replaced wood, but the motorized vehicle replaced horses.

“So we weren’t in a true transition, although we were being told to transition.”

Both Sernick and Moe agree coal can keep the baseline supply of energy steady while infrastructure is put in place to provide a feasible alternative in the future.

“The climate is changing and we were shutting off a reliable power source to keep us safe, which was always my concern,” says Sernick,

“Nuclear is the future. But again, we just need to use what we have today to get us to that future.”

Moe’s social media post also called existing federal regulations on coal unconstitutional, adding future decisions regarding power generation will based solely on what’s best for Saskatchewan families and the province’s economy.

Saskatchewan’s government confirmed Moe’s statement, noting their focus on affordable and reliable power production using available resources.

Sernick says it’s refreshing to see some levels of government planning for future energy security beyond their own leadership term.

“We are planning out outside of that four-year cycle, and it is a future commitment. So that’s good to hear because obviously the last I don’t know, let’s say ten years, …everything doesn’t go past that four-year commitment.”

Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison confirmed in an op-ed (opposite of the editorial page) for Pipeline Online that Saskatchewan is looking to run conventional coal well past the federal deadline of 2030.

“Saskatchewan has the resources, expertise, and proximity to be at the centre of North American energy security. We are going to fully and unapologetically utilize our natural blessings to ensure we realize our full potential.”

The announcement comes just days before Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources is set to announce clean innovative technologies and federal support for Canada’s mining sector on Jan. 28.