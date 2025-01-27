Wild FC signs 17-year-old Calgary twins Keelyn and Taegan Stewart

See more sharing options

Well-travelled twins have come home to play women’s professional soccer.

Calgary’s Keelyn and Taegan Stewart are the latest signings for Wild FC as the club prepares for the Northern Super League’s launch in April.

The 17-year-old sisters spent last season in the club system of Germany’s FC Freiburg.

They’ve represented Canada internationally at the under-15 level, but have also played for Wales’ under-19 side.

The Stewarts are the youngest players to sign with the Wild so far.

The NSL will also include teams in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax.