Saskatoon’s Martin, Kleiter rinks break through to win 1st provincial curling titles

“I honestly just can’t believe we’re here, but we worked really hard to get here.”

In the hours that followed the biggest curling victory of her life, Nancy Martin still was in a state of disbelief that the stars finally aligned for her and her team.

At long last, Martin claimed the trophy which has eluded her four previous times as she and the rest of Team Martin celebrated a 9-7 victory over Regina’s Jolene Campbell rink to win the 2025 Viterra Prairie Pinnacle.

“I really wanted to win this one for [Nancy],” said Team Martin third Chaelynn Stewart. “I know she’s been trying hard and nobody loves curling more than Nancy Martin, just to take it to that next step and get her to that next level.”

It’s redemption for Team Martin, capturing the Saskatchewan women’s curling title after falling short in back-to-back years including a heartbreaking loss to Skyler Ackerman’s rink last year in extra ends.

Storming out to a 4-0 lead at the West Central Events Centre in Kindersley on Sunday, Team Martin was able to fend off a late charge from Campbell who came up short on her final throw to give the Saskatoon rink their long-awaited victory.

“I tried to give the game away at least two times,” said Martin. “The girls stuck with me and made some unbelievable shots in that 10th end. They were frozen on the button and wow, I just can’t believe we won that game.”

This will be Martin’s second trip the Scotties Tournament of Hearts representing Saskatchewan, but her first as a skip after being a part of Sherry Anderson’s rink which was selected to compete at the 2021 tournament.

The same goes for Stewart, who helped Team Anderson to a 6-6 record at the Scotties four years ago while lead Deanna Doig will also be going to her second Scotties after being part of Penny Barker’s team in 2017.

Meanwhile it will be the Scotties debut for second Kadriana Lott and alternate Colleen Ackerman, the latter of which was called into duty mid-week following an injury to Doig.

It’s a team which Martin said will be huge in helping her tackle a Scotties Tournament of Hearts as a skip for the first time.

“Chaelynn was good,” said Martin. “She just kept saying, ‘Just breathe, you put in the work. Just throw the rock and we’ll get it there for you.'”

Team Kleiter tastes first Saskatchewan men’s curling title

View image in full screen Saskatoon’s Team Kleiter celebrating their SaskTel Tankard victory over Team Laycock at the West Central Events Centre in Kindersley on January 26, 2025. CURLSASK / X

On the men’s side, it was another skip out of Saskatoon’s Nutana Curling Club which was able to clinch their very first Saskatchewan title on Sunday with the Rylan Kleiter rink coming out on top 8-5 over Team Laycock to win the 2025 SaskTel Tankard.

It’s a breakthrough moment for Team Kleiter which captured four straight junior provincial curling championships between 2017 and 2020, before finally getting the job done at the senior level on Sunday.

“It’s definitely still setting in at this point,” said Kleiter. “We’re excited and we’re ready to represent Saskatchewan at the Brier.”

“We’ve been working hard towards this for a lot of years, even through juniors looking at this championship as sort of the one we wanted.”

Along with Kleiter it will be third Joshua Mattern, second Matthew Hall and lead Trevor Johnston all making their debut at the 2025 Brier as part of Team Saskatchewan.

The 26-year-old skip will also now follow in the footsteps of his father and coach Dean Kleiter, who represented the province at the Brier twice as an alternate in the early 2000s.

“To have him playing in it and for me to be there with him, it’s just a dream come true for me as well,” said Dean.

Winning CJFL championships as a placekicker with the Saskatoon Hilltops, Rylan said his other passion growing up came on the ice along with his dad.

It’s something that will come full-circle, as he dons Team Saskatchewan colours for the first time.

“It’s going to be something special,” said Rylan. “I’m just excited for him to share his experience with us as we head there.”

Team Kleiter left last year’s SaskTel Tankard tournament with similar heartbreak to Team Martin, as they were ousted in the championship final against Mike McEwen’s rink.

The rink would go on to finish with the silver medal at the 2024 Brier in Regina.

Due to Team McEwen already booking their spot at the 2025 Brier with their Canadian Team Ranking System score, Kleiter and his team will now join McEwen in Kelowna, B.C., next month as the first duo of Saskatchewan rinks to compete at the same Brier.

“We took a lot from last year,” said Kleiter. “We just learned from the mistakes we made in that final and capitalized this year. We’re excited to have two Saskatchewan teams there.”

Team Martin will represent Saskatchewan at the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., with their first game coming on Feb. 14 against host Northern Ontario.

As for the Kleiter and McEwen rinks, they’ll begin their quest to end Saskatchewan’s 44-year long Brier drought in British Columbia on Feb. 28.

CURLSASK also confirmed on Sunday the Prairie Pinnacle and Tankard will be held concurrently once again in 2026, with Melville slated to host both events next winter.