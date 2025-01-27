‘An extra punch’: Storm to bring blizzard-like conditions to Ontario, Quebec

Widespread blizzard warnings are in effect for parts of Ontario and Quebec late Monday into Tuesday.
A severe weather alert was issued for a winter storm in northern Ontario as a powerful cold front will push strong winds and bursts of heavy snow across the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
The agency warns of dangerous travel conditions and possible power outages. Drivers are urged to make sure their devices are fully charged and to postpone non-essential driving.
The ECCC says if you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone. Expect dangerous driving conditions like high winds and bursts of snow.
“A very deep area of lower pressure is forecast to swirl across Hudson Bay on Monday, and its associated cold front will deliver an extra punch as it sweeps through Ontario.”
The weather agency says blowing snow with little visibility will hit a wide swath of northern Ontario, spreading toward northeastern Ontario on Monday afternoon.
Get daily National news
As for the greater Toronto region, power outages are possible as southwest winds gusting up to 70 or 80 kilometres per hour are expected.
In Quebec, winds reaching up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected through the southwestern parts of the province, including the greater Montreal region.
A snow squall watch was issued for much of central and western Quebec, with visibility possibly reduced to near zero, says ECCC.
Local power outages are possible and the agency suggests people secure loose objects that can blow away and be dangerous.
Periods of heavy snow and falling temperatures are expected throughout the night as an arctic air mass will sweep across the province.
The agency suggests that commuters monitor their local weather alerts and forecasts before heading out into dangerous conditions.
- ‘Restore safety and order’: Ontario spending $75M to remove public encampments
- Ford’s move to speed up alcohol sales expansion to cost Ontario $612M: report
- Questions raised after non-political city staff ordered to attend Ford announcement
- Ford government being asked to create ‘tariff taskforce’ by labour unions
Comments