CN Rail signal union issues 72-hour strike notice

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers says it has given Canadian National Railway a 72-hour strike notice.

The union represents about 750 employees at CN who work in signals and communications.

It says that barring a negotiated settlement, the union will be on strike as of the start of Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A statement from CN says it is aware of the notice and has a contingency plan in place.

The railway says it’s focused on keeping the supply chain moving.

The union says it’s backed by a 95 per cent strike mandate as it pushes for better work-life balance and higher pay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.