Kia recalls more than 80,000 U.S. autos due to improper air bag deployment

Kia is recalling more than 80,000 vehicles due to floor wiring beneath the front passenger seat that can become damaged and prevent airbags and seat belts from deploying properly.
Damaged wiring can also cause an unintended side curtain air bag deployment. The recall covers 80,255 2023-2025 Niro EV, Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), and Hybrid vehicles.
To remedy the situation, dealers will inspect, replace and reroute the floor wiring assembly, as necessary, for free. In addition, dealers will install wiring covers.
Owners will be notified by letters mailed in March.
