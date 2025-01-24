Menu

Canada

Residents frustrated over lack of seating at West Kelowna dog parks

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted January 24, 2025 9:09 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'West Kelowna removes seating at dog parks'
West Kelowna removes seating at dog parks
West Kelowna has removed picnic tables at dog parks because of safety and health concerns. However, it does have an alternative beginning in February. Victoria Femia reports.
Dog owners are voicing their concerns, after the City of West Kelowna, B.C., removed all tables and chairs from all public dog parks.

The city told Global News, “The dog parks were having issues with some owners not watching their pets and this was causing unsafe run ins between animals and people, and some people not picking up after pets.”

“This is a public facility, and to me, park benches or picnic tables or whatever they may be should be allowed,” said park user Amanda Chaplin.

Click to play video: 'Furry friends visit Okanagan College'
Furry friends visit Okanagan College

Aside from the inconvenience, some argue that the lack of seating makes the park less inclusive for seniors and people with disabilities.

“It’s disappointing because I have a disability, I have arthritis, I park in a handicap spot, it’s hard enough to have a dog in one hand, and a jug in one hand, and the city is saying to bring your own chair. Well, how do I do that?” said Doug Pylatuk, park user.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The furniture also acts as a shield to both small dogs and the owners.

“[My dog] can hold her own in the park but she needs some reprieve sometimes so she goes up on the table just to get that space. It’s hard with all the big dogs around,” said small dog owner, Katee Luckey.
Pylatuk, a senior, says being in a chair blocks high-energy dogs from hitting him.

“When the dogs are playing in the park, I have to back away from there because dogs get rambunctious. It’s much safer for me if I can sit in a chair or a table to get away from the dogs, because I got hurt many times here,” said Pylatuk.

The City of West Kelowna confirmed to Global News Friday afternoon that staff will be installing benches and expects them to be in place early to mid-February.

Until then, residents are asked to bring temporary seating.

