Trial will resume in May for Alberta man accused in sex assaults, kidnappings

The trial for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting seven women east of Calgary will continue as he was again found fit to stand trial by an Alberta judge.

Richard Robert Mantha faces 20 charges that include kidnapping, threats causing bodily harm, sexual assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance on the women, most of whom worked in Calgary’s sex trade.

He was arrested in 2023 but his trial, which began last year, was delayed after he fired his lawyer and after the accused suffered a stroke months later.

A forensic psychiatrist assessed Mantha to determine how the stroke may have affected his cognitive capacity, and said although he has reduced verbal skills he was fit to stand trial.

Mantha’s new lawyer questioned the doctor’s assessment and requested a fitness hearing, which concluded last week.

Justice Judith Shriar ruled that Mantha is sufficiently able to communicate with his lawyer and the trial will resume May 20.