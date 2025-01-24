‘Significant’ cockroach infestation forces closure of Calgary restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Inspectors with Alberta Health Services have ordered a Calgary restaurant to close following the discovery of “a significant German Cockroach infestation — in all life stages.”

The eatery, known as Ho Won restaurant, is located at 200A – 115 – 2nd Avenue southeast, in Calgary’s Chinatown.

The report from AHS inspectors cites a long list of violations that were observed during six inspections between February 4, 2022 and January 17, 2025, when the closure order was issued.

View image in full screen A notice posted to the door of Ho Won restaurant in Calgary’s Chinatown says the business has been ordered closed by Alberta Health inspectors. Global News

Among the ‘critical’ violations were:

Story continues below advertisement

two glue boards located behind the cooler by the three-compartment sink were covered in German Cockroaches in multiple life stages;

numerous German Cockroaches observed crawling behind the cook line, under the mechanical dishwasher, on the walls throughout the facility, on rolling carts, and dead in a bucket of water by the back walk-in freezer;

cockroach droppings along the walls and door frame in the dry storage room; and,

multiple cockroach egg cases observed throughout the facility.

View image in full screen A file photo showing cockroaches in a trap at a downtown Calgary apartment building. Global News

Other violations, identified as non-critical include:

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

food equipment and utensils that were dirty and had a build-up of food debris, grime, grease, and dirt;

chipped plates and dishes;

poor sanitation, including grease build-up and grime on the walls, floor, walls and ceiling air vents;

food that was stored uncovered and on the floor;

dirty wiping-up cloths; and,

the door to the walk-in freezer was damaged and the interior insulation exposed.

The report also includes a long list of clean-up, sanitation, building repairs and other mitigation measures that must be completed, before a follow-up inspection is done to determine if the restaurant will be allowed to reopen.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A sign posted on the outside of the building by the restaurant owners says the business is closed for maintenance and repairs. Global News

According to AHS, German cockroaches are the most common type — about 1.3 to 1.6 cm long, they live for about six months and can reproduce very quickly.

While dirty buildings are more likely to have cockroaches, AHS says they can live in any building — often coming in as live cockroaches or eggs on food, furniture, or clothing.

During the day they will hide in groups in areas such as behind baseboards, in cracks and crevices, or under appliances such as stoves and refrigerators.

AHS says cockroaches, like this one seen climbing the wall of a downtown Calgary apartment, can carry harmful bacteria like salmonella, that can contaminate people’s food sources or the air they breathe. Global News

They contaminate food with their feces and even dishes that seem clean can be contaminated with harmful bacteria such as salmonella — and the allergens they create can also get into the air people breathe or the food they eat, causing an allergic reaction or making asthma worse.

Story continues below advertisement

AHS says a plan for “integrated pest management” is needed to get rid of them — and if the infestation is bad — it’s best to hire an exterminator.