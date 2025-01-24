Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Huberdeau’s 3 points help Flames to 5-2 win over Sabres

By Darren Haynes The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2025 9:41 am
2 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Highlights from Thursday night's game between the Flames and the Sabres.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal, two assists, and was a plus-four on Thursday to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Nazem Kadri also had a goal and two assists while Jakob Pelletier had a goal and one assist for Calgary (23-16-7). Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund added empty-net goals.

Calgary Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau, right, celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres with Jakob Pelletier during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. View image in full screen
Calgary Flames’ Jonathan Huberdeau, right, celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres with Jakob Pelletier during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

The Flames occupy the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, three points up on the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues.

Story continues below advertisement

Tage Thompson and Mattias Samuelsson scored for Buffalo (18-25-5).

Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf had 32 saves to win his fifth game in his last six starts. He’s 17-7-2 on the season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukonen had 21 stops for Buffalo. His record fell to 15-15-4.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Tied 2-2 in the third, Pelletier gave Calgary the lead at 2:29 when he deflected in Brayden Pachal’s point shot.

Pelletier moved up to the club’s top line with Huberdeau and Kadri early in the second period.

Takeaways

Sabres: Thompson has scored in three consecutive games and leads the Sabres with 22 goals. He has recorded at least one point in his last seven games against Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

Flames: Calgary entered the game with the 30th-ranked penalty kill in the league but went a perfect 6-for-6 against the Sabres.

Key moment

As the Sabres pressed for the tying goal, Wolf made a pair of standout saves while the Flames were short-handed in the third period. He got across the crease to stop JJ Peterka’s one-timer before he thwarted Alex Tuch from the top of the crease.

Trending Now

Key stat

Huberdeau, whose short-handed goal was the only goal in the opening 20 minutes, is tied with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead in first goals with seven.

Click to play video: 'Huberdeau has high hopes heading into Calgary Flames training camp'
Huberdeau has high hopes heading into Calgary Flames training camp

Up next

Sabres: Wrap up their four-game road trip on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Story continues below advertisement

Flames: Play in Minnesota against the Wild on Saturday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices