Ontario community groups encourage $200 rebate recipients to donate funds

If you’re one of the people in Ontario who will receive a $200 rebate from the provincial government, perhaps you’ll want to do a good deed with the money.

The website 200Dollars.ca has started an online initiative encouraging recipients to donate their funds to the non-profit sector if they don’t need the money. It describes itself as “a non-partisan project” encouraging Ontarians who can afford it to donate the rebate money to “an organization that supports the public good.”

The initiative has become part of a growing movement in Ontario, which has inspired United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin to join its community partners in raising awareness on social media.

Colleen Murdoch, director of community engagement and impact for United Way Guelph, said the local chapter thought it was a great idea to do some good with some extra money people may have.

“If they’re not needing that money to help put food on their own tables, they might consider donating it to a local non-profit who can certainly put that money to work for people who are experiencing some hardships right now,” Murdoch said.

The provincial government is set to hand out $200 rebate cheques between January and February. The rebates are expected to total $3 billion in an effort to help alleviate the high cost of living.

If you donated to the local chapter, Murdoch said the funds would go to help a number of organizations dealing with mental health, housing and homelessness, among other issues.

She said it would be a win-win situation.

“If the non-profit sector was even to take a small percentage of that [money], it would make a huge difference to organizations and the people, the vulnerable people that those organizations serve,” she said.

Murdoch said you would receive a tax receipt for your donation as well.

She reiterated that donating the funds or a portion of the funds is just a suggestion.

You can either donate to United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin online or call their office on 85 Westmount Rd. in Guelph at 519-821-0571.