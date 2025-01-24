Menu

Canada

Liberal leadership race: Clock ticks for new members to sign up

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2025 7:38 am
1 min read
The Liberals are gathering on Parliament Hill for a second day in a row to talk next steps as the party searches for a replacement for outgoing leader Justin Trudeau.

The candidates only have until Monday to sign up new members who can vote for them in the race.

Thursday marked the cutoff deadline for contestants to file their registration papers — meaning no other challengers can enter the race.

But leadership hopefuls must still pay the party a steep entry fee by Feb. 17 — a total of $350,000.

Candidates held receptions on the cocktail circuit in the nation’s capital with Liberal MPs Thursday night, as they seek to bolster their organizations.

The field consists of former central banker Mark Carney, Liberal MPs Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould, Jaime Battiste and Chandra Arya, and former Liberal MPs Frank Baylis and Ruby Dhalla.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

