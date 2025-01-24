Liberal leadership race: Clock ticks for new members to sign up

The Liberals are gathering on Parliament Hill for a second day in a row to talk next steps as the party searches for a replacement for outgoing leader Justin Trudeau.
The candidates only have until Monday to sign up new members who can vote for them in the race.
Get daily National news
Thursday marked the cutoff deadline for contestants to file their registration papers — meaning no other challengers can enter the race.
But leadership hopefuls must still pay the party a steep entry fee by Feb. 17 — a total of $350,000.
Candidates held receptions on the cocktail circuit in the nation’s capital with Liberal MPs Thursday night, as they seek to bolster their organizations.
The field consists of former central banker Mark Carney, Liberal MPs Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould, Jaime Battiste and Chandra Arya, and former Liberal MPs Frank Baylis and Ruby Dhalla.
- Politics or economics? Revived Canada pipeline talks is ‘wishful thinking’: expert
- PowerSchool data breach now at 2.4M Canadian kids. How to protect yourself
- ‘Canada is not for sale’ hat offers tough lesson in domestic manufacturing
- What is a tariff? A guide to the hit on Canada if Trump pulls the trigger
Comments