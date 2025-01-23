Menu

Canada

Time running out for Liberal leadership hopefuls as deadline nears

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2025 7:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Freeland, Gould join Carney in race for Liberal leadership'
Freeland, Gould join Carney in race for Liberal leadership
WATCH: Freeland, Gould join Carney in race for Liberal leadership
The federal Liberal caucus is meeting today and tomorrow on Parliament Hill as the party searches for its next leader.

Candidates who want to run to replace Justin Trudeau as party leader are almost out of time to confirm their bids.

Leadership hopefuls face a 5 p.m. deadline to declare they will run and submit their paperwork.

Click to play video: 'Freeland launches leadership campaign, pledges ‘true Canadian response’ to tariff threat'
Freeland launches leadership campaign, pledges ‘true Canadian response’ to tariff threat

The party can take up to ten days to officially approve their candidacies — and none of them have been officially approved yet.

Candidates also have four days left to sign up members who can vote in the race.

Liberals elect their new leader on March 9 — 45 days from now.

As of Thursday former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland and Ottawa MP Chandra Arya said they had submitted the required documents and initial $50,000 deposit to the party.

Several others have indicated an intention to do so including former house leader Karina Gould, Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste, and former MPs Frank Baylis and Ruba Dhalla.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

