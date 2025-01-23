Menu

Education

Edmonton Public School Board, union for support staff head back to bargaining table

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2025 12:55 pm
1 min read
Special needs students and families feeling the strain in Edmonton school strike: ‘He deserves to be educated’
RELATED VIDEO (From Jan. 22, 2025): Canadian Union of Public Employees members working for Edmonton Public Schools have been on strike for more than a week, leaving families of special-needs children in limbo. Kabi Moulitharan has the story of how a local family with a child on the autism spectrum is struggling.
The union representing school support workers in Edmonton says it has returned to the bargaining table with the city’s public school board.

Some 3,000 staff, from educational assistants to cafeteria workers, have been on picket lines since Jan. 13 over a wage dispute with the Edmonton Public School Board.

Tony Clark with the Canadian Union of Public Employees says it’s demanding a liveable wage after “years of zeros and near zeros.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The union has said the average education support worker in Alberta makes $34,500 per year and educational assistants $26,400 per year.

School board superintendent Darrel Robertson says he’s looking forward to meeting with the union and is hopeful they can reach a deal.

The strike has been backed by the Alberta Teachers’ Association and school board trustee Trisha Estabrooks, who resigned from her post Wednesday to stand in solidarity with workers.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

