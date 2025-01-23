Menu

Consumer

Ikea Canada is reducing prices on 550 items. Which ones?

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted January 23, 2025 1:33 pm
Canadians looking to furnish their homes will find lower prices on hundreds of items at Ikea.

The popular home furnishing retailer announced this week its latest round of price cuts on more than 550 products as part of the company’s continuing push to make home furnishing “more affordable.”

Ikea Canada said in a news release Monday that it was investing upward of $50 million to reduce prices on a range of kitchen supplies, beddings and furniture.

“As Canadians continue to be extra cautious about their spending, we remain committed to supporting them with incredible value for money across our range,” said Selwyn Crittendon, CEO and chief sustainability officer at Ikea Canada, in a statement.

Ikea products that have reduced prices include the Brimnes chest of drawers, the Vesteröy hybrid mattresses, the Fröset easy chair, the Färgklar 18-piece dinnerware set and the Sektion wall cabinets.

Other items that have seen prices lowered are the queen-sized Tarva bed frame going from $249 to $199, the Uppland sofa from $849 to $649 and the Nattjasmin duvet cover and pillowcases from $89 to $69.99.

Last year, Ikea cut prices on more than 1,500 items, the retailer said.

The overall price of household furnishings and equipment dropped 1.8 per cent year over year last month, according to Statistics Canada’s latest inflation report released this week.

The annual price of household appliances went down by 2.4 per cent in December, the price of furniture dipped by 2.2 per cent, bedding and other household textiles by 2.5 per cent and cooking appliances by 3.9 per cent year over year, StatCan data showed.

Overall, Canada’s annual pace of inflation slowed to 1.8 per cent last month, with the federal government’s temporary GST/HST break on dozens of items pulling price pressures down, StatCan said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

