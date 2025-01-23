Ford government prepares for ‘caretaker mode’ ahead of early election call

Political staff in Premier Doug Ford’s government have been told to prepare for “caretaker mode” as the Progressive Conservative party appears ready to flip the switch on an imminent early election call.

An internal memo, sent by Ford’s Chief of Staff Patrick Sackville on Wednesday, indicated that the premier’s office has already consulted with Ontario’s Integrity Commissioner related to the government’s “responsibilities during a writ,” as the PC party prepares to dissolve the legislature.

Sackville also instructed staff on what a slimmed-down ministry should look like when the government’s decision making authority is temporarily paused, and provincial responsibilities are handed over to the civil service during the election period.

“A number of you have asked about caretaker provisions and responsibilities should there be a provincial election,” Sackville wrote in the email, moments after canceling a meeting with all-government chiefs of staff.

“Your Minister’s Office caretaker team should be at least one person and no greater than two persons,” the memo noted. “This individual or individuals should be guided by your confidence in their professional competency and their close working relationship with the Premier’s Office and DMO (deputy minister’s office).”

Caretaker staff, Sackville said, won’t be allowed to make new decisions on behalf of the Ford government, but will be allowed to make “business as usual” determinations on behalf of the ministry to ensure that “contrary decisions are stopped” and that any actions are “aligned with cabinet direction.”

Sackville asked chiefs of staff to provide a list of the caretaker staff “over the coming days.”

The memo was issued as Ford told reporters to “stay tuned” when asked if his government would trigger an election as early as Jan. 29.

Ford’s office has been increasingly focused on setting the stage for an early election claiming the government needs a “loud voice” and a “stronger mandate” to battle the U.S. President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs.

The government, however, has also acknowledged Ottawa is ultimately responsible for the bulk of the response, including the application of counter-tariffs and border security measures.

“The federal government has the pen and we continue to supply the ink,” Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli told reporters on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, the PC party is looking to take advantage of Ford’s ‘Captain Canada’ persona by making the tariff response central to an election campaign.

Ford is scheduled to lead a joint mission to Washington on Feb. 12 to lobby American lawmakers along with other premiers. A second trip to attend the annual meeting of the National Governors Association on Feb. 20 is also a possibility.

It’s unclear, however, how those trips would be viewed under the caretaker provision.

According to a 2018 memo from then-Secretary of Cabinet Steve Orsini, while cabinet ministers retain the “rights, privileges and responsibilities of their office during and after an election,” they are limited in their use and must be “exercised in accordance with the caretaker role of government.”

“Ministers will be asked to exercise care and avoid any perception that they are using their ministerial offices, resources or portfolios for political purposes,” the 2018 pre-election memo cautioned. “While most government events are postponed during the election period, should any such event be approved to proceed during this time, Ministers and Parliamentary Assistants will be advised not to attend.”

The memo added that while some circumstances – such as a provincial emergency, national or international event – could require a minister’s involvement, that should be limited to a “statement by the premier or a responsible minister.”