Upper Grand kindergarten registration deadline approaching

There’s still time left to register your child in kindergarten as the deadline looms.

The Upper Grand District School Board said the registration window for the 2025-26 school year goes from Jan 7th – 31st.

That same day is also the cut-off for registration into junior kindergarten French immersion classes. The space for that class, however, is subject to availability.

The board said there are some changes regarding admissions and registrations as it recently adopted a new policy.

Among the outlines laid out in the recently-adopted policy is a new process for Out of Area and Out of District. Moving forward, the board said it will maintain a list of schools that are either open or closed to new OOA and OOD registrations.

The registration deadline is Jan. 24.

After the deadline, all schools are closed to OOA and OOD registrations until January 2026.