Halifax Water says boil advisory lifted ‘effective immediately’

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Water says the boil water advisory in place for the last two days, affecting more than 200,000 people, has been lifted “effective immediately.”

The utility company lifted the order on Thursday morning just before 9 a.m.

The boil water advisory was first issued on Tuesday for several parts of the Halifax region after a power interruption at a major treatment facility.

Areas included are for for all customers serviced by the JD Kline (Pockwock) water treatment facility in Beaver Bank, Middle and Lower Sackville, Upper Hammonds Plains, Hammonds Plains, Bedford, Halifax, Timberlea, Spryfield, Fall River, Waverley, Windsor Junction and Herring Cove.

Halifax Water noted the water will be safe for consumption and use after impacted customers flush water for ten minutes from fridges or other appliances that store water.

Story continues below advertisement

Customers are also advised to dispose of ice made by an ice maker or ice cube tray.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Halifax Water said it has continuously monitored the system and has completed the sampling required by Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change and the medical officer of health.

“Test results confirm that all drinking water samples have met the requirements established by NSECC, and they have determined that the Boil Water Advisory can be lifted immediately,” Halifax Water said.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education said caretakers are removing barriers and signs from water fountains and taps.

Brittany Smith, a spokesperson with Halifax Water, said the Pockwock Lake treatment facility systems were running on generators during a planned power outage Monday night, but as power was restored a fuse blew within the facility. The resulting power interruption meant that for about 30 minutes, water was treated but lacked chlorine disinfection.

“This was unfortunate timing. We are actually only a few days away from completing the installation of a system that would chlorinate water without power,” Smith said in an interview Tuesday. That upgrade was recommended after a power failure at the same facility led to a boil water advisory last summer.

This is the second time in recent months that a boil water advisory was put into place. In July, an electrical issue in the Pockwock facility allowed unchlorinated water to enter the system, prompting an advisory that lasted 40 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press