Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax Water says boil advisory lifted ‘effective immediately’

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 23, 2025 8:26 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Boil water advisory issued for parts of Halifax region'
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Halifax region
RELATED: A boil water advisory was issued for more than 200,000 people in the Halifax region after a power interruption at a major water treatment facility.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Halifax Water says the boil water advisory in place for the last two days, affecting more than 200,000 people, has been lifted “effective immediately.”

The utility company lifted the order on Thursday morning just before 9 a.m.

The boil water advisory was first issued on Tuesday for several parts of the Halifax region after a power interruption at a major treatment facility.

Areas included are for for all customers serviced by the JD Kline (Pockwock) water treatment facility in Beaver Bank, Middle and Lower Sackville, Upper Hammonds Plains, Hammonds Plains, Bedford, Halifax, Timberlea, Spryfield, Fall River, Waverley, Windsor Junction and Herring Cove.

Halifax Water noted the water will be safe for consumption and use after impacted customers flush water for ten minutes from fridges or other appliances that store water.

Story continues below advertisement

Customers are also advised to dispose of ice made by an ice maker or ice cube tray.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Halifax Water said it has continuously monitored the system and has completed the sampling required by Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change and the medical officer of health.

“Test results confirm that all drinking water samples have met the requirements established by NSECC, and they have determined that the Boil Water Advisory can be lifted immediately,” Halifax Water said.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education said caretakers are removing barriers and signs from water fountains and taps.

Trending Now

Brittany Smith, a spokesperson with Halifax Water, said the Pockwock Lake treatment facility systems were running on generators during a planned power outage Monday night, but as power was restored a fuse blew within the facility. The resulting power interruption meant that for about 30 minutes, water was treated but lacked chlorine disinfection.

“This was unfortunate timing. We are actually only a few days away from completing the installation of a system that would chlorinate water without power,” Smith said in an interview Tuesday. That upgrade was recommended after a power failure at the same facility led to a boil water advisory last summer.

This is the second time in recent months that a boil water advisory was put into place. In July, an electrical issue in the Pockwock facility allowed unchlorinated water to enter the system, prompting an advisory that lasted 40 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices