Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Southern Alberta farmers uncertain of tariff impact on grain sector

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted January 23, 2025 8:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Southern Alberta farmers uncertain of tariff impact on grain sector'
Southern Alberta farmers uncertain of tariff impact on grain sector
WATCH: As Canada faces the looming possibility of President Trump's threat of a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports to the U.S., southern Alberta farmers are bracing for potential impact. With little direction on how to prepare, they're grappling with uncertainty of what lies ahead. Jordan Prentice reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

During winter, Alberta’s farmers and producers usually spend their time marketing their product and planning for the season ahead, but with U.S. President Donald Trump’s looming threat of a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods going into the U.S., farmers are feeling uneasy about what the future holds.

The potential impact on grain and agriculture is not yet fully known.

According to Alberta Grains director Dave Bishop, Alberta grain is traded internationally, exported to approximately 70 countries. About 11 per cent of the province’s barley, and five per cent of its wheat, is exported to the U.S.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“(It) doesn’t sound like a large number, but just think about it,” Bishop said. “If you make whatever your wage is, say you drop it by 10 per cent. Are you going to like that?”

Bishop said although it is difficult to plan for the unknown, Alberta Grains hopes to work with both the provincial and federal governments to mitigate the potential tariff impacts.

Story continues below advertisement

“One way we can (mitigate) is to try and diversify our markets,” Bishop  said. “So, we need to go out there and try to sell our product to countries we haven’t been able to sell to before.”

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices