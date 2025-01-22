Government announcements sped up as Ford says ‘stay tuned’ for early election

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is teasing he could call a snap election as early as next week, as his party looks to benefit from potential tariff turmoil to fuel the Progressive Conservative’s electoral chances.

Asked by reporters on Wednesday if Ontarians should expect to see an election campaign begin next week, Ford answered “Stay tuned” and repeated his mantra that he requires a fresh mandate to fight against potential tariffs from the U.S.

Ford has suggested that an early election might be required in order to give the next Ontario government a “loud voice” to effectively deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and the threat of tariffs on Canadian exports.

“That’s what’s great about democracy — they either vote a government in, or they vote them out,” the premier said to reporters on Wednesday.

While Progressive Conservatives have two dates — Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 — circled on their calendars for the start of the election campaign, the premier’s plans have been kept a closely-guarded secret.

Global News has learned, however, that government staff have been told to finalize all ministerial announcements before Tuesday, Jan. 28, potentially allowing the premier to visit Lt. Gov. Edith Dumont to dissolve his government and call a general election the next day.

Under Ontario law, the election writs must be issued on a Wednesday and the election must be held on the fifth following Thursday — meaning voters could be casting ballots as early as Feb. 27.

Critics blast government's election reasoning

Dates aside, Premier Ford’s reasoning for calling an early election is being sharply criticized by opposition leaders who have pledged to support the government’s efforts to battle tariffs and rescue the economy if it begins to falter.

Ford, whose party currently has a 79-seat majority in the Ontario legislature, has argued that the Ontario government requires strength in numbers in order to broaden the province’s voice in Ottawa and Washington.

Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli, who flew to Washington for Trump’s inauguration, said he was able to secure meetings with a number of American lawmakers during his visit.

“We had a full day. I mean, meeting after meeting after meeting after meeting. I didn’t see anybody that didn’t want to talk to us,” Fedeli said, adding that he met with senators, members of Congress, U.S. businesses, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

When asked whether any stakeholder or politician refused a meeting, Fedeli said, “Not to my knowledge, no.”

NDP Leader Marit Stiles suggested the government’s stated reason for an early election doesn’t hold up to scrutiny.

“This does pour cold water on Mr. Ford’s argument that he has to have an election to get the mandate to do his job,” Stiles told Global News.

Questions over spending package

Opposition parties are also pressuring the government to offer voters specific information on the economic stimulus package if the Progressive Conservatives plan to ask for a new mandate.

Ford has maintained his government would resort to levels of spending not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic and has expressed a desire to seek permission from voters in order to spend “tens of billions” of dollars.

On Monday, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy offered few details on what that package would entail.

“It’s too early to go into that,” Bethlenfalvy told Global News. “I think the message that the premier and our government wants to give is that we’re going to look at all options to protect the jobs and workers of Ontario.”

When asked whether the government would deliver the 2025-26 budget earlier than scheduled, Bethlenfalvy said, “Stay tuned.”

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner called on the Ford government to show its hand.

“If the government is going to call a snap election for political purposes then I think they have an obligation to show people what their detailed plan is,” Schreiner said on Tuesday.

“This premier, historically, has a tendency to not even develop a platform,” Schreiner added. “If the premier is going to put us into an unnecessary election, then he should have a detailed plan of what he’s asking to have a mandate for.”