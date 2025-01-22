Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Poilievre says he wants to cut public service but doesn’t mind remote work

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2025 10:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre making campaign-style stops, promises to reverse capital gains tax hike'
Poilievre making campaign-style stops, promises to reverse capital gains tax hike
Ahead of the expected federal election campaign, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has been in B.C., making campaign-style stops and promising to reverse the planned capital gains tax hike. Poilievre is expected to be in the province a lot, where he's hoping to pick up seats. Travis Prasad reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says a government led by him would cut the number of federal public servants — but he doesn’t mind if they work from home.

When asked by Radio-Canada on Tuesday if U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order sending federal workers back to the office five days a week is a good idea, Poilievre said that what matters is whether public servants do the work.

He said that work is not getting done now within the federal government.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He called for public servants to be given clear assignments and be monitored to ensure they’re completing their tasks.

Poilievre said he would also cut the federal public service, arguing that Canada has far too many bureaucrats.

He said the federal Liberals drove up the deficit in part by hiring 110,000 public servants.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Return-to-office rules for public servants set to kick in. What to know'
Return-to-office rules for public servants set to kick in. What to know
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices