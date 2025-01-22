Poilievre says he wants to cut public service but doesn’t mind remote work

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says a government led by him would cut the number of federal public servants — but he doesn’t mind if they work from home.

When asked by Radio-Canada on Tuesday if U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order sending federal workers back to the office five days a week is a good idea, Poilievre said that what matters is whether public servants do the work.

He said that work is not getting done now within the federal government.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He called for public servants to be given clear assignments and be monitored to ensure they’re completing their tasks.

Poilievre said he would also cut the federal public service, arguing that Canada has far too many bureaucrats.

He said the federal Liberals drove up the deficit in part by hiring 110,000 public servants.

Story continues below advertisement