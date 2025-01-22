Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Amazon Canada says it will close all seven of its warehouses in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2025 10:09 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s labour tribunal gives green light to Amazon union'
Quebec’s labour tribunal gives green light to Amazon union
RELATED: Quebec's labour tribunal says workers at an Amazon warehouse north of Montreal can go ahead and form a union. As Global's Felicia Parrillo reports, the company plans to appeal the accreditation – May 13, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Amazon Canada says it is closing all seven of its warehouses in Quebec over the next two months.

The online retailer says 1,700 permanent employees in the province will be laid off, as will 250 temporary workers.

The decision comes amid strained labour relations with unionized employees at the multinational’s warehouse in Laval, Que., a Montreal suburb.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Amazon had opposed the workers’ accreditation with the Confederation of National Trade Unions in May, but the retail giant lost its challenge at the province’s labour tribunal in October.

Trending Now

The company says its decision to close its Quebec warehouses “was not made lightly,” adding that the closures aren’t in response to the unionization drive.

Amazon will revert to the business model it used in Quebec in 2020, which relied on third-party companies for package delivery.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices