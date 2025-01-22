Menu

Education

Lethbridge Polytechnic simulation hub becomes internationally accredited

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted January 22, 2025 8:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Polytechnic simulation hub becomes internationally accredited'
Lethbridge Polytechnic simulation hub becomes internationally accredited
WATCH: The health-care simulation hub at Lethbridge Polytechnic has been internationally accredited, joining a list of only four institutions in Canada to have that designation. Justin Sibbet reports.
The health-care simulation hub at Lethbridge Polytechnic has been internationally accredited, joining a list of only four institutions in Canada to have that designation.

One student, Gloria Okpara, says the hub is preparing her for a future in health care.

“It makes it more real for me, working in the lab where I have access to everything.”

As Justin Sibbet reports in the video above, the new accreditation is also expected to showcase Lethbridge as a destination centre for other future health-care workers.

