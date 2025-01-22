Lethbridge Polytechnic simulation hub becomes internationally accredited

The health-care simulation hub at Lethbridge Polytechnic has been internationally accredited, joining a list of only four institutions in Canada to have that designation.
One student, Gloria Okpara, says the hub is preparing her for a future in health care.
“It makes it more real for me, working in the lab where I have access to everything.”
As Justin Sibbet reports in the video above, the new accreditation is also expected to showcase Lethbridge as a destination centre for other future health-care workers.
