Murder charge laid in 2023 Downtown Eastside shooting death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2025 4:19 pm
1 min read
Man’s body found in Vancouver SRO deemed homicide
Vancouver police are investigating an early morning homicide in the Downtown Eastside. Police say they were called to a single room occupancy building where they found a man's body – Jan 17, 2023
A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder more than two years after a man was killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

A statement from Vancouver police says they were called on Jan. 17, 2023, to reports of a shooting inside the West Hotel rooming house.

Officers found the body of 20-year-old Thunder Dennis inside.

Police say their investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on Monday.

Jorge Marquez Medina, 67, has been charged with the murder.

Police say he remains in custody.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

