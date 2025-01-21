Murder charge laid in 2023 Downtown Eastside shooting death

A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder more than two years after a man was killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
A statement from Vancouver police says they were called on Jan. 17, 2023, to reports of a shooting inside the West Hotel rooming house.
Officers found the body of 20-year-old Thunder Dennis inside.
Police say their investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on Monday.
Jorge Marquez Medina, 67, has been charged with the murder.
Police say he remains in custody.
