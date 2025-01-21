Murder charge laid in 2023 Downtown Eastside shooting death

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder more than two years after a man was killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

A statement from Vancouver police says they were called on Jan. 17, 2023, to reports of a shooting inside the West Hotel rooming house.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers found the body of 20-year-old Thunder Dennis inside.

Police say their investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on Monday.

Jorge Marquez Medina, 67, has been charged with the murder.

Police say he remains in custody.