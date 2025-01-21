Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with indecent act on transit bus

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 21, 2025 2:06 pm
1 min read
Transit update: keeping Winnipeg buses safe
Community safety officer Gehdian Wardrope chats with Clay Young about the first few weeks of transit safety teams checking up on Winnipeg bus routes. – Apr 9, 2024
A 57-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with committing an indecent act after an incident on a transit bus Monday afternoon, police say.

Officers were called to the bus around 3 p.m., at the corner of Osborne Street and Broadway, where police say they found the suspect on board and arrested him without incident.

Police said they were tipped off by a teenage girl, who called in a complaint after she was safely off the bus.

The man was released on an undertaking.

Winnipeg police investigate violent transit incident
