Richmond council passes motion on pay transparency

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond, B.C.’s mayor supported a motion at council on Monday night for more transparency on elected officials’ pay.

On Friday, Mayor Malcolm Brodie refused to answer questions about his total compensation package of at least $362,000 in 2023. He earns $198,000 as mayor and the extra money is collected by sitting on various boards such as Metro Vancouver and TransLink.

Coun. Kash Heed put forward a motion on Monday night to have staff come up with a simple reporting tool and display compensation packages in one place that the public can access.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This openness not only ensures that elected officials receive appropriate compensation but it also validates the rationale behind their salaries,” Heed said.

1:56 Provincial politicians weigh in on Metro Vancouver mayor’s pay

Brodie is among the highest-paid mayors in B.C., earning $135,000 more than Premier David Eby.