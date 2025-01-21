Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Richmond council passes motion on pay transparency

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 21, 2025 12:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls for greater transparency in Metro Vancouver municipal politician pay'
Calls for greater transparency in Metro Vancouver municipal politician pay
A New Westminster city councillor is calling on the B.C. government to change the rules to improve public disclosure of municipal politicians' salaries. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Richmond, B.C.’s mayor supported a motion at council on Monday night for more transparency on elected officials’ pay.

On Friday, Mayor Malcolm Brodie refused to answer questions about his total compensation package of at least $362,000 in 2023. He earns $198,000 as mayor and the extra money is collected by sitting on various boards such as Metro Vancouver and TransLink.

Coun. Kash Heed put forward a motion on Monday night to have staff come up with a simple reporting tool and display compensation packages in one place that the public can access.

“This openness not only ensures that elected officials receive appropriate compensation but it also validates the rationale behind their salaries,” Heed said.

Click to play video: 'Provincial politicians weigh in on Metro Vancouver mayor’s pay'
Provincial politicians weigh in on Metro Vancouver mayor’s pay
Brodie is among the highest-paid mayors in B.C., earning $135,000 more than Premier David Eby.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

