New Brunswick man charged with first-degree murder after 2 bodies found in burned car

A 42-year-old New Brunswick man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two bodies were found in a burned vehicle northeast of Fredericton in November.

RCMP say that on Nov. 25 officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire off Midland Road in the town of Chipman.

A police spokesman said at the time that officers discovered the two bodies in a burned white Chevrolet Equinox, and determined the deaths were homicides.

In a news release on Monday, police identified the victims as 47-year-old Robert Waugh and 23-year-old Victoria King.

Police say Mark Elley was arrested Sunday at his home in Chipman in connection with the two homicides.

Elley appeared in Fredericton provincial court on Monday and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.