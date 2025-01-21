Menu

Crime

New Brunswick man charged with first-degree murder after 2 bodies found in burned car

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2025 10:49 am
The Mounties in New Brunswick say a 42-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two bodies were found in a burned vehicle in a small community in November. An RCMP logo is seen at a news conference, in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
A 42-year-old New Brunswick man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two bodies were found in a burned vehicle northeast of Fredericton in November.

RCMP say that on Nov. 25 officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire off Midland Road in the town of Chipman.

A police spokesman said at the time that officers discovered the two bodies in a burned white Chevrolet Equinox, and determined the deaths were homicides.

In a news release on Monday, police identified the victims as 47-year-old Robert Waugh and 23-year-old Victoria King.

Police say Mark Elley was arrested Sunday at his home in Chipman in connection with the two homicides.

Elley appeared in Fredericton provincial court on Monday and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

