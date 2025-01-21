Menu

Canada

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Halifax region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2025 8:20 am
1 min read
A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of the Halifax region after a power failure at a water treatment facility. Fog hangs over the Halifax skyline as a ferry crosses the harbour on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. View image in full screen
A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of the Halifax region after a power failure at a water treatment facility. Fog hangs over the Halifax skyline as a ferry crosses the harbour on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. DPi
A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of the Halifax region after a power failure at a water treatment facility.

Halifax Water announced the advisory for Beaver Bank, Middle and Lower Sackville, Upper Hammonds Plains, Bedford, Fall River, Halifax, Timberlea, Spryfield and Herring Cove.

The agency says there is a possibility of unchlorinated drinking water in the area covered by the notice.

It says the water can still be used, however it should be boiled for at least one minute before it is used for drinking, preparing infant formula, making ice cubes or juices, washing fruits or vegetables, cooking, brushing teeth or any other activity requiring human consumption.

Halifax Water issued the advisory after a power interruption at the JD Kline (Pockwock) Lake Water Treatment Facility.

It says water continued to be treated but lacked chlorine disinfection for about 30 minutes.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

