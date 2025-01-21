Menu

Fire

Man dies in hospital after being pulled from Ontario house fire

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 21, 2025 7:09 am
1 min read
A Durham Regional Police patch is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police patch is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Durham Regional Police say a man has died in hospital from his injuries following a house fire in Oshawa, Ont. on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home near Centre and Gibb streets at around 8 p.m. for reports of a house fire.

A man was found inside the home in life-threatening condition and was rushed to hospital, police said.

Trending Now

The man died from his injuries, the force said in an update early Tuesday.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing but that it does not appear suspicious at this time.

