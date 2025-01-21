Man dies in hospital after being pulled from Ontario house fire

See more sharing options

Durham Regional Police say a man has died in hospital from his injuries following a house fire in Oshawa, Ont. on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home near Centre and Gibb streets at around 8 p.m. for reports of a house fire.

A man was found inside the home in life-threatening condition and was rushed to hospital, police said.

The man died from his injuries, the force said in an update early Tuesday.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing but that it does not appear suspicious at this time.