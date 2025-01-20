Connor McDavid, Tyler Myers each handed 3-game suspensions for cross-checks

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers have each been handed a three-game suspension.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the discipline after holding telephone hearings with both players on Monday afternoon.

The suspensions relate to separate crosschecks to opponents’ heads delivered by each player in the dying seconds of Saturday’s matchup at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, as the Oilers sought to tie the game with their goalie pulled.

In McDavid’s case, the offending cross-check came after Vancouver forward Conor Garland tied the superstar up and the pair wrestled on the ice in front of the Canucks’ net.

In a video explaining its decision, the Department of Player Safety described Garland restraining McDavid, and McDavid responding with a gloved punch.

McDavid then gets free, turns to face his opponent, draws his stick back with both hands and “intentionally strikes Garland in the head with force.”

“This is not a routine motion to box out an opponent or to gain body position,” the video states. “Having just been involved physically with Garland, McDavid retaliates aggressively and intentionally.”

Following the game Garland acknowledged he was holding McDavid.

“I’m just holding him. I mean, he’s the best player to ever do it. So, the time’s running out. And I just thought that was maybe the best way for us to win a game was to do that,” Garland said of the battle. “I don’t want to hurt him.”

It’s the second career suspension for McDavid. He received a two-game ban in February 2019 for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenceman Nick Leddy.

Myers’ cross-check came just moments later, after he finished a check against Bouchard as the whistle blew.

The two exchanged light slashes, for which they were both penalized before Bouchard approached Myers with his stick in one hand.

Myers then raises his stick with two hands, draws it back and “delivers a blow that hits Bouchard directly in the face,” according to the Department of Player Safety.

“This cross-check is delivered cleanly to the head of Bouchard,” the video states.

“While we have heard Myers’ assertion he does not intend to strike Bouchard in this manner, players are responsible for their stick at all times.”

This is Myers’ third career suspension.

In the aftermath of the checks, game officials handed both Myers and McDavid were assessed a match penalty — discipline given when officials determine a player has intentionally injured — or tried to injure — an opponent.

The sanction carries an automatic suspension until the NHL’s commissioner weighs in.

McDavid will be eligible to return when the Oilers host Seattle on Jan. 27. Myers will be out until the Canucks visit St. Louis the same day.

McDavid will forfeit US$195,312.51 under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Myers will forfeit US$46,875.

— with files from the Canadian Press