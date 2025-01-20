Jasper says housing plan promised by Alberta government after wildfire falls short

Send this page to someone via email

As more than 600 families find themselves without homes in fire-ravaged Jasper, the Rocky Mountain tourist town and the Alberta government are locked in a standoff over what to build for interim housing.

The province has promised $112 million to build 250 housing units for the town, which lost a third of all buildings in a devastating wildfire last summer.

The province, however, has tied that money to building permanent single-family homes, which would need to follow rules for parking and setbacks.

The town says those rules mean such a plan would only allow 60 homes to get built if all allotted space for interim housing was used. The town would like to see the permanent-housing requirement abandoned.

Michael Fark, Jasper’s director of recovery, says the numbers are critical given more than 600 families have applied for the housing.

“The realities on the ground — including limited land availability — mean that this (provincial government) approach would not be nearly enough to meet the community’s urgent housing needs and would significantly impact the ability to meet long-term housing challenges,” Fark said in a weekend statement on the municipality’s website.

"Without adequate interim housing, families cannot return and recover and businesses will be unable to staff for the busy tourism season."

Town councillors are set to receive an update on the rebuilding process during a meeting Tuesday, and Mayor Richard Ireland is scheduled to address the media afterward.

Ireland was not immediately available for comment, but in a statement over the weekend he called on the province to continue working with the town and Parks Canada to meet the needs of residents.

Jason Nixon, Alberta’s community and social services minister, was also not immediately available for comment.

But in a social media post Friday, Nixon said he’s “extremely disappointed” in the municipality and the federal government for turning down the provincial plan.

“Ultimately, what we have heard is that Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper do not want to accept our offer to help and are pursuing alternative options, like work camps, that they deemed more appropriate,” Nixon said.

"We remain concerned about the feasibility of those options but wish them success."

Nixon blamed the municipality and Parks Canada for making “unreasonable demands” when it comes to housing support, such as building outside of the national park boundary and a plan to “throw away over $100 million worth of housing once the town is rebuilt.”

Nixon said Friday that the province’s offer remains on the table if the municipality changes course.

The standoff comes as the town approaches the six-month anniversary of the July 24 fire that overwhelmed firefighting crews and destroyed 350 structures, including homes and businesses.

The municipality maintains that some housing will still be ready by the end of February as planned, as town staff and Parks Canada have begun the process of buying 50 duplexes.

They are also considering plans for 120 units of work-camp-style accommodations.

