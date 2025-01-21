Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

‘This is my home’: Halifax renter stuck in waiting game for demolition timeline

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted January 21, 2025 9:14 am
1 min read
Halifax tenant worried about eviction after city purchases building
WATCH: A resident on Robie Street in Halifax says she’s worried as she waits to find out when she’ll be evicted from her unit. This comes after a notice from the city three years ago, announcing their plan to purchase and demolish multiple building in order to widen the road. Ella MacDonald reports.
Kristine Benjamin has lived at the corner of Willow and Robie streets in Halifax for almost 26 years.

“I’ve celebrated my 30th, 40th and 50th birthday here,” Benjamin said.

“This is my home.”

But in June 2022, the city announced to residents that it would be widening Robie Street to add bus lanes — a project that would require space.

The municipality added it would be purchasing homes lining the section of road between Cogswell and Almon streets. with plans to demolish them.

“There was a bit of a panic, but the housing market wasn’t what it is now — it wasn’t as bad,” Benjamin explained. “So I had some concerns, but not a whole lot.”

All that changed a couple weeks ago when Benjamin had an alarming conversation with one of her neighbours, who was told the city would be demolishing his building in the next few months.

“If the city’s told him months, and we’re right next door, we have to sit on the assumption that we’re going to be soon,” Benjamin said.

“I simply can’t afford it, I don’t have anywhere to go.”

Watch the video above for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

