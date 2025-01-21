‘This is my home’: Halifax renter stuck in waiting game for demolition timeline

Send this page to someone via email

Kristine Benjamin has lived at the corner of Willow and Robie streets in Halifax for almost 26 years.

“I’ve celebrated my 30th, 40th and 50th birthday here,” Benjamin said.

“This is my home.”

But in June 2022, the city announced to residents that it would be widening Robie Street to add bus lanes — a project that would require space.

The municipality added it would be purchasing homes lining the section of road between Cogswell and Almon streets. with plans to demolish them.

“There was a bit of a panic, but the housing market wasn’t what it is now — it wasn’t as bad,” Benjamin explained. “So I had some concerns, but not a whole lot.”

All that changed a couple weeks ago when Benjamin had an alarming conversation with one of her neighbours, who was told the city would be demolishing his building in the next few months.

“If the city’s told him months, and we’re right next door, we have to sit on the assumption that we’re going to be soon,” Benjamin said.

“I simply can’t afford it, I don’t have anywhere to go.”

