Moncton man balks at ‘unbelievable’ $600 increase in propane tank rental price

Send this page to someone via email

Joe Eagles couldn’t believe his eyes when he received an email in June stating he would be charged $690 for the yearly rental of two propane tanks instead of his previous rate of $99 plus tax, which he had been paying since 2021.

Eagles, who is retired and lives on a fixed income, called Superior Propane to ask why the change took effect, and wasn’t satisfied with their explanation for the spike.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This increase is just unbelievable,” he said.

A spokesperson for Superior Propane told Global News that “rental fees are adjusted when tanks become inactive or are used minimally for extended periods of time,” saying this was to “offset rising costs associated with maintaining and inspecting equipment.”

“In other words, I’m not using enough propane,” Eagles said. “But that’s too much of a difference.”

Story continues below advertisement

For more on this story, watch the video above.