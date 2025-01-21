Menu

Economy

Moncton man balks at ‘unbelievable’ $600 increase in propane tank rental price

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted January 21, 2025 10:27 am
1 min read
Moncton man shocked to see propane tank rental fee jump
WATCH: An 81-year-old Moncton man was shocked to see his propane tank rental fee jump by $600. He says attempts to reason with the company have gone nowhere, and he wants to know how this is allowed. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
Joe Eagles couldn’t believe his eyes when he received an email in June stating he would be charged $690 for the yearly rental of two propane tanks instead of his previous rate of $99 plus tax, which he had been paying since 2021.

Eagles, who is retired and lives on a fixed income, called Superior Propane to ask why the change took effect, and wasn’t satisfied with their explanation for the spike.

“This increase is just unbelievable,” he said.

A spokesperson for Superior Propane told Global News that “rental fees are adjusted when tanks become inactive or are used minimally for extended periods of time,” saying this was to “offset rising costs associated with maintaining and inspecting equipment.”

“In other words, I’m not using enough propane,” Eagles said. “But that’s too much of a difference.”

For more on this story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

