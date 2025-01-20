Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

‘Unreal’: Family living in B.C. loses home in devastating Ukraine bomb blast

By Darya Zargar Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 9:48 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Russian attack destroys home in Ukraine of B.C. refugees'
Russian attack destroys home in Ukraine of B.C. refugees
Nearly three years ago a family fled Ukraine during the Russian invasion and relocated to B.C. But they are still closely watching the war in their homeland. And as Darya Zargar reports, they recently received devastating news about their family home and neighbourhood.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Ukrainian family now living in B.C. has learned that they have lost everything they left behind in their home country.

”I froze when I learned my house got damaged, severely destroyed and my neighbour’s,” Marko Zolotarov told Global News. “I just got frozen in shock, thinking this is unreal.”

A look at a before and after image of Marko Zolotarov's home in Ukraine where he lived with his wife and children. View image in full screen
A look at a before and after image of Marko Zolotarov’s home in Ukraine where he lived with his wife and children. Provided to Global News

“There was (a) time when people lost their house because of occupation and I was in some way preparing myself that it can happen with me as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

It is believed a Russian bomb targeting a hospital in Zaporizhzhia incinerated several homes in Zolotarov ‘s old neighbourhood, killing a 17-year-old boy.

“I was 17-years-old when I came to Canada around that time and he is gone now,” Zolotarov said.

His neighbour, Yaroslav Hndeko, was outside in the garden when he said he heard the missile. As trained, he dropped to the ground.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

His wife Olha and their kids were inside the home at the time.

“She says in one second the force pushed windows and panelling in and out of the house like a vacuum,” Olha Hndeko said.

Marko Zolotarov’s family now lives in B.C. View image in full screen
Marko Zolotarov’s family now lives in B.C. Provided to Global News
Click to play video: 'Hundreds attend rally in Vancouver on 2-year anniversary of Russian invasion'
Hundreds attend rally in Vancouver on 2-year anniversary of Russian invasion

The bomb was a KAB-500KR, which is a common weapon developed by the Soviet Air Force in the 1970s.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Olha said one missile went through the side of their house, spearing the fridge and lodging itself into the other end of the wall.

Miraculously, Olha and her children survived the explosion unscathed.

While she said it was a traumatic incident, Zolotarov said the bombing severed his only childhood tie to Ukraine.

“When the house was destroyed it felt like part of me got wrecked because it’s part of me,” he said.

“That location, that beautiful house, those memories.”

He said he is grateful he didn’t lose a loved one.

“While the war makes you desensitized to the death of people, your heart breaks again and again.”

Click to play video: 'UBC professor spreading Christmas cheer in Ukraine'
UBC professor spreading Christmas cheer in Ukraine
A look at the damage inside the home in Ukraine. View image in full screen
A look at the damage inside the home in Ukraine. Provided to Global News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices