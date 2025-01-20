Olivia and Noah top names for babies in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Olivia and Noah have again topped the list of the most popular baby names in Alberta.

The provincial government says Olivia was the most popular name for girls in 2024 for the 12th year in a row, while Noah was the most favoured for boys for a sixth consecutive year.

Oliver, Liam and Theodore were also among the top names for boys, and Charlotte, Amelia and Sophia were popular among girls.

The province says names inspired by Alberta’s natural beauty such as Cedar, Hope, and Prairie also stood out in 2024 while several parents looked towards the stars and choose names such as Celestial and Orion for their children.

The province says more than 50,000 births were registered in Alberta in 2024.

It adds parents have up to one year to register their child’s name so the statistics may change slightly.