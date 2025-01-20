Gulf of America? A look at some of Trump’s 1st executive orders

Send this page to someone via email

After Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president, he outlined some of the main priorities he planned to enact through executive orders, ranging from deportations and border controls to renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

Trump’s use of executive orders isn’t new — the orders are a tool incoming presidents often use when they first take office.

The signed statements typically outline how the president wants the federal government to be managed, through instructions to agencies, requests for reports, and in some cases major policies reforms.

Here’s some of the major executive orders Trump will sign on his first day.

'America first'

Leading up to his inauguration, Trump said he would rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, something he made clear he plans to do with an order on Monday.

Whether he’ll be able to unilaterally make the change is debated, according to the Associated Press, and other countries don’t have to go along with the U.S. decision.

The International Hydrographic Organization works to ensure all the world’s seas, oceans, and navigable waters are surveyed and charted uniformly, though there are instances where countries refer to the same body of water by different names.

Trump added that Mount Denali, renamed by former president Barack Obama, would return to its original name of Mount McKinley after the 25th president.

Immigration and deportation

The president said he would sign an executive order to declare a national emergency at the U.S. border with Mexico.

“All illegal entry will be immediately halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came,” Trump said.

In addition to this, Trump aims to end asylum access, suspend the refugee program that the Trump White House said in a statement forced communities to “house large and unsustainable populations of migrants,” end birthright citizenship for U.S.-born children whose parents lack legal immigration status, and force people seeking asylum to wait in Mexico.

He also said he would designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, while utilizing the Alien Enemies Act to utilize federal and state law enforcement to “eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil.”

That act allows the president to deport any noncitizen from a country that the U.S. is at war with.

'Defeat inflation'

Various orders around the economy and energy will also come into place, including what the White House called “ending (Joe) Biden’s policies of climate extremism.”

He plans to sign orders aimed at cutting energy prices and taming inflation, including easing regulatory burdens on oil and natural gas production and declaring a national energy emergency to utilize all necessary resources to build critical infrastructure, the White House said in its outline of his planned “America First Priorities.”

“The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices,” he said in his remarks. “We will drill, baby, drill.”

Ending the “Green New Deal” is also a priority he noted in his speech, which would include revoking what he has called an electric vehicle mandate that was put in place under now-former president Joe Biden.

Though it’s been reported he’s holding off on his threat of tariffs against Canada and Mexico, Trump said he plans to tariff and tax foreign countries “to enrich our citizens,” which will include establishing the External Revenue Service to collect tariffs, duties and revenues.

Tariffs are imposed by a government on goods entering a country and are paid by the importer, not the exporter. Some businesses may pass the extra cost of a tariff onto customers.

Rolling back rules on diversity, transgender rights

Under his administration, Trump said there will no longer be government policy that tries to “socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.”

He said he’ll order the official policy of the U.S. government to be that there are only two genders, male and female.

On Saturday, he also told a rally that he would act on his first day to stop the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports.

Diversity, equity and inclusion programs inside the federal government will also be ended by executive order, while an incoming White House official told Reuters he would sign an order in his first term to curtail efforts to address racial disparities in the workplace.

Return to work

Trump also plans to order tens of thousands of federal employees to return to the office.

The White House stated that just six per cent of federal employees currently work in office.

If those employees will not return, Trump said in December that they would be dismissed.

—with files from The Associated Press and Reuters